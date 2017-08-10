Jessica Biel Never Listened To *NSYNC Before Marrying Justin Timberlake & We’re All Like WTF?

Say WHAT!? During a tell-all Q&A, Jessica Biel made the shocking confession that she never used to listen to her husband’s band, *NSYNC. Find out why!

Jessica Biel, 35, may be married to Justin Timberlake, 36, but that doesn’t mean she was a fan of his boy band, *NSYNC, back in the day! The 35-year-old did her very first Reddit AMA on Aug. 9, and she revealed a lot about herself. However, her response to whether or not she was team Backstreet Boys or team *NSYNC back in the day is what surprised fans the most! “I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn’t listening to either of those groups,” she admitted.”I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50’s/60’s music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!” LOL, alright, I guess we’ll have to give that one to her!

There was more talk about Justin in the lengthy Q&A, too. One user asked Jess how she knew she was ready to have her first baby, and her answer was too sweet. “Honestly, I didn’t grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family,” she confessed. “I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me. One day I just woke up and knew it’s what I wanted to do and it’s been the hardest, greatest thing and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.” She also dished on what an average Saturday is like for the Timberlake family. “Up early, breakfast at home, maybe head to the park and play,” she wrote “Everybody naps at nap time. Maybe a play date in the afternoon. Then mommy and daddy go out on a hot date : ).”

Oh, and she’s definitely pretty salty about her husband’s close friendship with Jimmy Fallon. “Oh no, I’m not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do,” she joked. “Oh no and I’m not jealous that every time Justin can go to the show he does… oh no, I’m not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together. Oh no, I’m not jealous that they go to camp together. OH NO, I’M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL.” Are you listening, JT?!

