Jennifer Lopez Reveals Major Cleavage In NYC — How To Rock The Sexy Bodysuit Trend

Jennifer Lopez went out to dinner in New York City on August 9 and looked so effortlessly chic. Wearing a long sleeved white body suit, she showed off mega cleavage and her tiny waist! Further accentuating her stomach, she rocked tight, high-waisted jeans with ripped knees. She paired the girl-next-door outfit with super sexy heels, hoop earrings, and sunglasses. This celeb-loved trend is super easy to wear — obviously, it’s only two pieces of clothing and it’s easy to mix and match.

If you have curves like Jennifer or Khloe Kardashian, this is a PERFECT trend for you! Jennifer looked super sexy but her outfit was also very casual. Khloe amped up the sex appeal and drama by wearing a sheer, lace bodysuit and jeans at a Good American event back in 2016. Khloe just released a Season 4 collection, including new bodysuits and jean styles. We love EVERYTHING and especially love that they are for every body — her line is available in sizes 00 to 24.

I love the bodysuit and jeans trend because it really highlights a small waist and you don’t have to worry about any “extra fabric” bunching or creating a weird line if you want to tuck in your shirt. This trend is so fun and the perfect way to transition your wardrobe to fall! Try it now!

