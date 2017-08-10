James Corden & John Boyega Parody ‘The Boy Is Mine’ As Monica & Brandy Reignite Feud

Isn’t this just the weirdest timing? James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor fought over John Boyega in a hilarious parody of ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ just as Monica and Brandy — the singers of the original hit — have resurrected their long-standing beef.

Leave it up to James Corden, 38, to throw together a random pairing of celebrities – in this case, John Boyega, 25, and Jeffrey Tambor, 73, — in a hilarious segment that somehow remains on top of the latest news hitting pop culture. The stars of Transparent and Detroit joined James in a hilarious recreation of “The Boy Is Mine” music video, originally done by Monica, 36, and Brandy, 38. During the vid, which aired on the Aug. 9 episode of The Late Late Show, James battled Jeffrey for John’s heart, swearing that “The Boyega Is Mine.” It was a pretty faithful tribute to late-1990s R&B and while Jeffrey isn’t going to win a BET Award for his crooning, James did a decent-enough job.

So, can James Corden predict the future? Or did he somehow throw this video on short notice after he heard Monica and Brandy were fighting again? This decades-long beef was brought back from the dead when, oddly enough, Monica celebrated the birthday of the late Whitney Houston. Monica posted a picture of Whitney with a simple message, saying that she “will forever the be the greatest…you will forever be missed.” Hours after Monica’s message, Brandy posted her own tribute, sharing a collage of pictures of her with Whitney over the years.

“My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever…thank you for trusting me with the torch!!!” Brandy included in her loving message to the late singer. Well, that didn’t sit too well with fans, who drew comparisons between Monica’s simple, humble message and Brandy’s seemingly “self-centered” post. Monica’s fans flooded Brandy’s Instagram with comments, forcing the “Beggin & Pleadin” singer to call out her rival.

“Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans,” Brandy reportedly said in a long response directed at Monica, according to E! Online. “It’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me… but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!!… Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us…we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

Brandy said that “#Torch is a purpose and it is an understanding to help me get through the fact that [Whitney] passed period the way she did and passed on my birthday.” She also told Monica to “Come get your hating ass pigeons and put them in their place the way I did for you when the starz was out of place. They’re low key Brandy fans anyway…” Damn. Seems like this beef is still alive and well.

What do you think about James’s parody, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he could intervene and get Brandy and Monica to call a truce?