Is Lamar Odom Finally Making His Long-Awaited Comeback To The Basketball Court?

It’s been years since Lamar Odom left the NBA, but is this 2-time champ about to make his triumphant return? Jim Harrick, his former coach and close friend, says L.O’s ‘excited’ to get back on the court!

Now, NBA fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. At 37-years-old, the likelihood of Lamar Odom returning to the starting lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers (or any team in the NBA) is very, very slim. However, as Lamar’s former University of Rhode Island basketball coach and mentor, Jim Harrick, 79, pointed out, there’s a brand new basketball league that could be perfect for L.O. “He might play in that [BIG3 league],” Jim told TMZ. “He’s got to get in shape. He told me before he didn’t want to play anymore, but this 3-on-3 [league] has got him excited.”

For those who don’t know, BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league started by Ice Cube, 48, and it features such former NBA stars like Rashad Lewis, 38, Kwame Brown, 35, and Jason Williams, 41. It’s a chance for ballers to show they still have gas in the tank. Jim thinks that L.O. could definitely hang with anyone in this new organization. “He can compete if he can get in shape. He’s not in shape now,” Jim said, revealing that he and Lamar still see each other frequently. “If he can get in shape, he can play with anybody.”

Lamar Odom was (technically) last seen in the NBA in 2014, when he signed with the New York Knicks with one day left in the season, according to SB Nation. The last real game he played was with the Los Angles Clippers in 2013. He was a shell of his formal self, averaging a career low of 4.0 points per game. Still, Lamar’s passion for basketball never died, even when he nearly did. Right before his 2015 overdose in a Nevada brothel, the 2-time NBA champ was attempting a comeback. Lamar’s former coach, Gary Charles, told E! News that Lamar had approached him and said he wanted to train so he could “get back personally and professionally.”

Those plans were derailed when Lamar entered a coma. Thankfully, he was able to beat the odds and survive the horrific ordeal. As he was recovering, he still had hopes to making it back to the NBA. Even in 2015, Lamar knew his “days as an all-star are gone,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “but he thinks he can still help a team for a few minutes of a game.”

Right now, Lamar is helping himself stay sober for one day at a time. “I hit the gym a lot and I make sure I’m keeping myself active and eating right,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the iGO Live launch party on July 26. Well, if he gets to a good place, health-wise, perhaps he can keep himself busy by spending “a few minutes” or more in the BIG3?

