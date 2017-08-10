I Copied Kim K & Her Sisters’ Instagrams For My Vacay Pics & Here’s What Happened

Here’s the deal: I went on vacation to a trendy Palm Springs resort, and I didn’t want to come home with a bunch of lackluster Instagram pics. So, I decided to take a page from my Insta-gurus the Kardashians and copy their most fire photos. The results shocked me!

Can we all just agree that Instagram is HARD? I feel like out of every 100 pics I take, there’s maybe one that I can tolerate enough to post online, and I question my choice for days following the upload. But I wanted my recent vacation to Palm Springs to be different. I stayed in a very Insta-friendly trendy resort with my cousin (who happens to be a baller photographer) so the stars were aligned for some good pics. The only problem? That awkward moment when the camera’s in front of me and I have NO idea what to do! So, I turned to my spirit animals for in(sta)piration — the Kardashians!

I decided that I would copy some of the Kardashians’ best pics as closely as possible, and see if I could actually take some photos I loved. Of course, I don’t look like a Kardashian: I don’t work out in my backyard with Don-A-Matrix every day, I don’t have a million-dollar wardrobe, and I don’t have a chef preparing organic, vegan, GMO-free meals constantly. So yeah, there’s some insecurity there. Would their poses be flattering? Would I look like an over-the-top basic b*tch? Keep reading, and you’ll see.

Kourtney Kardashian’s pose:

I love how this pic looks totally candid. She’s just chillin’, looking relaxed and super-cool while nonchalantly texting on her iPhone. Her body looks long and lean, and the ‘IDGAF’ vibe is everything I want to be.

My version:

I was a little nervous about shooting from my feet up — I thought it might make my legs look stubby and thick! Luckily, it made them look a little more slender, and tilting them to the side made my waist look tight and my tummy flat, too! One thing I didn’t consider — the double chin! Looking down isn’t the most flattering for your neck, but that could easily be adjusted. Overall, I felt great about this photo!

Khloe Kardashian’s pose:

Can we talk about how adorable Khloe looks here! She looks sweet and innocent and sexy… all at the same time! I love her little hair buns, her relaxed outfit, and the choker that gave it a little edge. How could you NOT want to look like that?

My version:

I felt like the cute hotel room was the perfect place to try this pose, but of course I left a pile of clothes on the bed because I’m a human tornado. Oh well! Again, crossing my legs and tilting away felt unnatural, but looked great in the final product. The sly smile and smize made me feel adorable, and I’ll probably make it one of my signature looks from now on!

Kylie Jenner’s pose:

Of course I had to show Kylie – the Insta QUEEN – some love. I like that this pic looks like you’re catching her in the middle of a calm moment, with her hair mid-flip and her face relaxed. It’s so effortlessly cool!

My version:

This one didn’t go so smoothly. Turns out, getting a pic mid-hair flip is HARD. If I didn’t have such a skilled photog I never would have gotten it right! It’s also surprisingly difficult to make your face look relaxed while you’re flipping your hair. Looking the pics over after, I thought the hair and background looked cool, but I didn’t like the way my thighs smushed. Truth be told, I went ahead and used a lil Kardashian magic (AKA Photoshop) to smooth out my cellulite, and even then I was still a little self-conscious.

Kourtney Kardashian’s pose:

Like, DAMN Kourtney! Can we just take a moment to remember that this woman is 38 and has had three children? Her waist looks so tiny, her booty looks so juicy, and her skin is so golden. She’s an angel! I like how she shows off her body, but it’s still casual and not pornographic.

My version:

This DEFINITELY isn’t my standard type of Insta-pic. I like to be a little bit more conservative when it comes to showing off the goods, but I figured I might as well do my K-babies proud and go all in. Surprisingly, I really liked it! This pose makes it kind of impossible for your butt to look bad. If you arch your back and bend your knees, it’s going to look round, perky, and peachy – just like Kourt’s! I’m totally here for it.

Kim Kardashian’s pose:

Of course, you can’t do a Kardashian photo shoot without showing Kim K some respect! Kim looks so hot in this pic coming out of the pool. She’s wet, glistening, and totally at-ease. Like this chick is confident AF. THIS is why she’s KIM KARDASHIAN!

My version:

This turned out to be a little tough to copy just because there was no waterfall at the resort we stayed at. Instead, I simply took a shot climbing out of the water. Again, I used a little Photoshop to smooth my armpit fat (shout-out to Chrissy Teigen), but besides that I actually felt pretty good. I never thought I would be okay with a swimsuit photo, especially when it’s wet and clinging to your stomach, but here I am!

Overall, I was surprised at how flattering most of the Kardashian poses were. They look so perfect online (and, I mean, they are), but they still have some killer slimming tips when it comes to angles and posing. I’ll definitely be taking those with me! For once, I’m actually satisfied with how my Instagram feed looks post-vacation!

