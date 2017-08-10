Highlighters: Expert Tips On How To Make Your Sexy Summer Glow Last All Year

Shine bright like a diamond! Several of the hottest celebs, including Kendall Jenner, are rocking highlighter for that fresh and dewy look. We’ve got expert tips on how to apply your makeup and highlighter so YOU can glow like a golden goddess all year-long!

Face on fleek! If you’re anything like us, you watch countless beauty videos to find out the secrets on how to get that dewy, subtle glow during the summer. Kim Kardashian, 36, is known for pioneering the contour trend and now another makeup fad is taking over — highlighting. It’s all about finding a balance with your choice in color, so you can look fresh and flawless while making an appearance at that hot party or fancy soiree. Some ladies want the utmost glitter to compliment their cheekbones, while others take a more demure approach. There’s several tips for you to try, so you can glow like a golden goddess this summer. Here’s pics of celebs rocking highlighter, here!

“When going for a highlighted makeup look, prep is key. If you struggle with dry skin, prepping with a luminizing primer after your skincare can be very helpful,” Sephora PRO Makeup artist Myiesha Sewell tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sephora Collection’s Afterglow Primer ($16) is one of my absolute favorite primers because the shimmer works on all skin tones. The textures allow it to be used underneath, on top of, and even mixed into foundation for a flawless glow.” As far as application goes, there’s also a few tricks you can use for a flawless look!

“Placement is pretty much the same whether it’s a natural or an exaggerated look. You want to apply highlighter to the “high planes” of the face, or the areas that are naturally raised like your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, brow bones and cupid’s bow,” she explained. “You can also apply highlighter to areas you want to emphasize or bring forward. I love to highlight the inner corner of my eyes because it makes them appear larger and wider. Areas you want to avoid are areas where your highlighter might look like sweat or oiliness, like between the brows, around the nostrils or above the lip area.”

Celebs always pick out the hottest brands, with many taking to social media to show off how the product looks. “Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter ($41) or Pressed Highlighter ($38) is a celebrity favorite and works on all skin tones,” Myiesha revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “All the different shades and textures makes it the perfect collection to layer on the face and body for maximum impact. Right now my team is obsessed with Sephora Collection’s Golden Hour Highlighting Powder ($16) and we’ve been using it on all our shoots. It’s ultra-blendable and luminous, with a sheer wash of color. It even comes in an awesome purple shade.” Now, glow get-um!

