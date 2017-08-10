Guam: 5 Things To Know About U.S Island Caught In Middle Of Nuclear Standoff

Didn’t pay much attention in history class? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Guam is currently caught in the middle of a nuclear standoff, and here’s everything you need to know about the horrific situation.

1) First things first, why is Guam suddenly trending on all my social media accounts? The reasoning is extremely heartbreaking. On Aug. 1o, North Korea threatened to launch an “enveloping strike” on Guam, following a public warning given by Donald Trump hours earlier. The President said that if North Korea continues to threat the United States, they will be “met with fire and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

2) Why did North Korea threaten Guam? Their message stems from a unanimous vote by the U.N. Security Council to impose strict sanctions on Pyongyang — the capital of North Korea. This new measure establishes further restrictions on the country’s international trade, which could cost them up to $1 billion each year. To an already relatively poor community, that amount would be extremely detrimental.

3) When is this “strike” happening? North Korea’s military said it will complete a plan for attack by mid-August, according to The Washington Post. The plan includes a launch of four mid-range ballistic missiles over Japan that will drop within 18 – 24 miles of Guam. North Korea’s goal is to “interdict the enemy forces on major military bases on Guam and to signal a crucial warning to the U.S.”

4) Wait, Guam is in the United States? Yes! Technically it’s an island territory located in the Western Pacific Ocean and not an actual state like Texas or California. It’s known for beautiful tropic beaches, Chamorro villages, and ancient latte-stone pillars. Approximately 162,896 people reside on the tiny island, which tragically has now become a danger zone for locals and tourists.

5) Has something like this ever happened before? North Korea has previously threatened Guam, but it’s never been this specific. General Kim Rak Gyom, the commander of the Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People’s Army, reportedly gave the initial threat/statement that was issued through the official North Korean news agency. It said that North Korea is “seriously examining” the possibility of a launch.

