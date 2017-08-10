‘Friends’ Fan Insists Rachel & Joey Were Meant For Each Other & Here’s Why — Sorry Ross

Was Joey Rachel’s real lobster on ‘Friends’ instead of Ross? One superfan of the show has mapped out a really great case for why the roomies turned kissing pals should have been the show’s real love story.

The most passionate Friends fan ever has made a really strong argument on how we should all have been rooting for Rachel and Joey as a couple on the show instead of Rachel and her baby daddy Ross. While we all now that in the end Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel got off that plane to Paris and finally returned to coupledom with David Schwimmer‘s paleontologist, it was Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribiani who was meant to be her soul mate. A superfan of the show named Claire Willett sent out over 100 tweets making the case that Joey really, truly loved and understood Rachel the most and why Ross was totally the wrong man for her. Listen up, because her views make a lot of sense!

“Rachel Ross fell in love with was a teenage fantasy he never outgrew that may have been an illusion all along,” is a centerpiece and SO TRUE, because we were told from the very first episode that he’d been crushing on his sister’s best friend for ages. So when he finally got her he treated her like he’d won a prize, and became rabidly jealous of other men the way a high school kid would. He was SO unsupportive of her first big career break at Bloomingdale’s because her coworker Robert was hot. In fact, it was his possessiveness that led to their “break” where Ross slept with another woman hours later — what an idiot! — which caused Rachel to dump him.

Joey on the other hand was always supportive of Rachel and her career. He helped her get her first job outside of waitressing at Central Perk at Fortunata Fashion. He was her friend as he watched through all her highs and lows and fell for her as the mature adult woman she eventually became. Not some ideal from his teenage days. She was his pregnant roommate when Joey realized he had the feels for Rachel. Now THAT is truly falling for someone from deep inside the soul. Click here for pics of the Friends cast.

Claire also reminds us how tightly wound Rachel was when we first met her and how her relationship with Ross made it even worse, while with Joey she was goofy and fun. “Rachel has been uptight all her life and Joey teaches her how to chill the f** out. He brings out a sillier side of her,” she writes. When Chandler moved in with Monica, Rachel became Joey’s roommate and parter in crime. They’d eat food off the floor, throw paper towels at doors, he taught her to chill during sailing lessons, and remember when they traded reading The Shining and Little Women? How cute was that! They always had the best times together.

“Meanwhile, let’s discuss how few moments exist in the Friends canon where Ross and Rachel are EVER that chill and cute together. Everything is ALWAYS fraught. Fighting, jealousy, possessiveness, drama. Their relationship looks EXHAUSTING,” Claire writes. That is SO true. Ross was whiny, selfish, looked down on Rachel’s intelligence and brought up “We were on a break” for eight damn years after their breakup. Ugh! Game, set, match Claire! By spelling it out in 100 140 character messages, you’ve definitely won your argument that Rachel and Joey were totally better suited for each other and that Ross and Rachel really blew as a couple.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree that Joey and Rachel made for a much better pairing than Ross and Rachel?