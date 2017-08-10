Evelyn Lozada & Carl Crawford Split: Couple Call Off Engagement But Remain ‘Friends’

It’s O-V-E-R for Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford, according to a new report. Sources claims the exes are still good ‘friends’ but just couldn’t make it to the altar. What ultimately drove them apart?

Another one bites the dust. Evelyn Lozada, 41, and fiancé Carl Crawford, 36, are officially donzo, according to her rep who spoke with TMZ. The publication claims that the exes are still on friendly terms, and this unexpected breakup isn’t going to be anything dramatic. No hair-pulling, no online rants, and sadly, no wedding. In fact, their amicable split has been so neat and tidy that we haven’t heard a single thing about it until Aug. 10 — when it reportedly happened back in February! Sources claim that the Basketball Wives star became suspicious of Carl’s fidelity and decided to pull the plug before walking down the aisle.

Their journey to happily ever after was insanely romantic. The former MLB superstar proposed to the woman of his dreams in 2013, with a FOURTEEN carat diamond ring no less. It was reportedly valued at $1.4 million. The couple also have a 3-year old son together, and he’s the cutest little thing we’ve ever seen. Moving forward in their split, Evelyn and Carl will continue to put their child first, and have every intention to co-parent and keep a united front despite living in different states. Evelyn currently resides in Arizona while Carl has set up roots in Houston, Texas, according to TMZ.

These lovebirds have faced so many hardships together, so we’re incredibly happy that there are no hard feelings. Evelyn, who revealed that she was expecting a third child with Carl on her show, suffered back-to-back pregnancy issues that resulted in a miscarriage. “I feel like when something tragic like this happens, I’ve always learned that there is something better to come and I guess that’s what I hold onto,” she tearfully told the cameras. “That it just wasn’t meant to be.” So heartbreaking!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear of Evelyn and Carl’s breakup? Comment below!