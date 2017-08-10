Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Proves She’s Ageless While Flaunting Cleavage In Sexy Leopard Swimsuit

Summer is never over when you’re Elizabeth Hurley. The ‘Royals’ star proved she’s still the reigning queen of the beach, showing off her sexy body while rocking a fierce leopard one-piece swimsuit!

Kylie Jenner, 20, Bella Thorne, 19, and any other hottie lighting up Instagram with sexy shots better take notes. Elizabeth Hurley, 52, is showing everyone how it is done. The Austin Powers star has been filling her ‘Gram with one sexy snap after another, showing off her amazing body while wearing the latest and greatest pieces from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach fashion line. After all, who better to model these bikinis and swimsuits than Liz herself? She tried out the latest addition on Aug. 9 by posing in a sizzling leopard-print swimsuit that gave her plenty of cleavage. Liz shared a video of her doing a quick shimmy in the snug suit, and judging by the feedback (“Swimsuits and you are a marriage made in heaven,” “Purrrfeeeeect miaowwwww”) it was a bit hit!

At 52-years-old, Elizabeth seems more comfortable with her naked body than women less than half her age. She seemed to celebrate turning 52 by going topless on her bed, wearing only a lacey, barely-there thong. She said she was enjoying “the best presents ever,” indicating the fuzzy pillows given to her by designer Patrick Cox, but fans would say seeing a nearly-naked Elizabeth Hurley is the greatest present of all. Liz was also in a generous mood for #NationalBikiniDay, giving everyone a picture of her in a sizzling pink bikini.

Thankfully, fans will get a chance to see plenty of Elizabeth, as The Royals were renewed for Season 4. “The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of,” Adam Stotsky, President of E! Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the renewal, according to TV Line. “We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in Season 4.” Elizabeth gave Royals fans a few behind-the-scenes looks, posing on Aug. 8 in a bathrobe – and, from the looks of it, not much else. “Tiara, script and pleather chair. #allinadayswork.”

Elizabeth also shared a video of her walking with her Royals co-star (and fellow icon) Joan Collins, 84. “Actress talk,” she captioned the Aug. 2 vid, as Liz and Joan continued to compliment each other. Liz seemed incredibly psyched that Joan freaking Collins was saying, “you were wonderful, darling?” Well, both Joan and Elizabeth were wonderful for their shoot for Citizen K magazine, which had Joan lounge by a pool while Liz stood in the water wearing another Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit! Hot.

What do you think about Elizabeth Hurley’s leopard print swimsuit, HollywoodLifers? Do you prefer that outfit or her bikinis?