12 Disney Movie Fan Theories That Will Leave You Shook AF

There are some wild Disney movie theories out there that make so much sense. Take a look at the best ones in our gallery and decide for yourself which theory is the best!

With every new Disney movie comes new theories about your beloved characters. The Disney fans out there are incredible and pay attention to every single detail. From Beauty & the Beast to The Lion King to Frozen, no Disney movie goes unnoticed by fans. The writers and creators of the movies are very clever and love to leave things for fans to discover. One of the most popular Disney movie theories out there is that Tarzan is actually Anna and Elsa’s brother. As we know from watching Frozen a million times, Anna and Elsa’s parents supposedly died in a shipwreck. However, Frozen co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have confirmed the theory. Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. “They got washed up on a shore in a jungle island,” Jennifer said in a Reddit AMA back in 2015. “The queen gave birth to a baby boy. They build a treehouse. They get eaten by a leopard…”

Keeping with Tarzan, there’s also a theory out there that Jane is a descendant of Belle, specifically Belle’s great-great-great granddaughter. Jane definitely reminds us of a certain Disney princess, and that teapot — that looked a lot like Mrs. Potts — didn’t just turn up in Tarzan randomly! This theory also connects Beauty & the Beast and Tarzan to Frozen! The theory states that the Duke of Weselton is the grandson of Belle and the Beast, and he also happens to be Jane’s dad great-great grandfather. That’s why he’s scared of blonde women, one of them turned his grandfather into a beast!

From Peter Pan being the Angel of Death to Tangled’s Mother Gothel and the Evil Queen from Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, check out the rest of the theories in our gallery! Prepare for your mind to be blown!

