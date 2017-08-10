Cyn Santana Shares Sexy Baby Bump Pic After Pregnancy Reveal — See Selfie

There it is! Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Cyn Santana just showed off her adorable baby bump — yet again — on Twitter on Aug. 10, after taking a ‘quick selfie’, and she looks precious. See the pic here!

Yas, queen! Less than 24 hours ago, former Love & Hip Hop star Cyn Santana, 24, announced she’s expecting a child with Joe Budden, 36, and now, she’s showing off her baby bump again. She must love being pregnant. “Quick selfie 🙂,” she captioned the Twitter photo seen above on Aug. 10. And with that posting, we get our second glimpse at her adorable pregnant belly! Our girl looks good, right? Even fans think so! Some of her followers wrote, “I’m so happy you’re pregnant. Congrats. Been following you since your Love and Hip Hop Days. Glad you’re happy,” as well as, “Your really killing it 😍I just love you 😘.” Click here to see stars giving birth in 2017.

As we previously told you, Cyn and her lover, Joe, first announced her pregnancy by posting pictures and videos on Aug. 9. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽,” the model captioned a photo she posted to Instagram of her wearing lacy lingerie and a veil, while flaunting her baby bump. They both went on to post several more photos from a maternity shoot that she and Joe did, both on Twitter and Instagram. And finally, Joe shared a video from the shoot on his YouTube page! Clearly, they’re excited about this happy time in their life. And we don’t blame them!

In the video, Cyn asks Joe to call her “baby mama.” He doesn’t, but instead he says, “You are the best partner that one can have.” Isn’t that so cute?

