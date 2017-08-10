Chelsea Manning: Transgender Soldier Poses In Amazing Red Bathing Suit: I’m ‘Free’

Chelsea Manning is feeling ‘free’ in a new beach photo! She posed in a stunning red bathing suit for a new interview with ‘Vogue’, where she recalled feeling ‘different’ as a child. Get the details about her emotional upbringing.

Chelsea Manning, 29, is making her Vogue debut in a beautiful red bathing suit! In the photo, snapped by famed photographer, Annie Leibovitz, 67, the transgender soldier brushes her fingers through her blonde hair on the beach. Chelsea also posted the stunning snap to her Instagram page, where she captioned it, “guess this is what freedom looks like.” Chelsea was just released from prison in May 2017, after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking 700,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks. Her sentence was cut short by President Barack Obama, 56. Now, Chelsea tells the mag that she’s living life for herself.

Chelsea, who confirmed that she identified as a woman just one day after her 2013 sentencing, opened up about her childhood. “I knew that I was different,” she admits to Vogue. “I gravitated more toward playing house, but the teachers were always pushing me toward playing the more competitive games with the boys.” She confessed that she used to wonder, “What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I fit in?” Although she started her gender transition while in prison, Chelsea has appeared as a woman before her sentence.

Now that she is free, Chelsea is trying to move on from the past. “It’s not like I’m living in fear or anything,” she says to Vogue. “I’m so glad to be out and about and walking around.” And, Chelsea’s come a long way since she was released. However, it hasn’t been an easy road.

Chase Strangio, who represented Manning, said at the time of her release.”It’s going be a process for her to heal and begin to live her free life with more autonomy over her gender and her decisions and vision for the future” [via The former Army intelligence analyst was a prisoner at the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. Therefore, she had to obey the routine male guidelines before her release. “She has experienced trauma over the past seven years of her confinement and the trauma from those experiences won’t just evaporate the day she walks out of prison,” American Civil Liberties Union lawyer, who represented Manning, said at the time of her release.”It’s going be a process for her to heal and begin to live her free life with more autonomy over her gender and her decisions and vision for the future” [via CNN ].

Chelsea is featured in Vogue‘s largest and most coveted issue — the September issue. Jennifer Lawrence, 26, covers the mag.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea’s new interview?