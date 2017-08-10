This is SO scary. A fan bum rushed the stage while Britney Spears was performing in Las Vegas, and the show had to be stopped as security and backup dancers alike tackled the rogue concertgoer.

Britney Spears, 35, had quite the scare on Wednesday, August 9, as she performed at her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. As video obtained by TMZ shows, Britney was performing one of her classics, “Drive My Crazy”, when the guy popped up on stage. When Britney yelled the “stop” part of the song and everything went quiet, you can see that security guards rushed the stage to capture the fan. If you look closely you can see that he appears to be holding something in his left hand, though the object has yet to be identified. However, when security crowded around Britney to let her know what was going on, she reportedly asks them, “He has a gun?” Scary.

Both Britney’s security and backup dancers deserve all the praise, because different angles of the moment show that they both worked to get the rogue fan under control. It took quite a handful of them to tackle the guy, and video shows that he definitely fought back until the guards got the situation under control. Thankfully the report claims that no one was harmed, except for possibly the guy who thought it would be cool to rush the stage. The man was ejected once he was removed from the stage, though there is no word on whether or not the police were involved. Either way, we’re grateful that Britney has such an amazing team surrounding her and keeping her safe! Check out the crazy video below.

