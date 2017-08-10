Brie Larson Looked Like An Actual Princess In Blush Gown At Premiere

Brie Larson rocked one of our favorite looks ever — a light pink cape and gown by Monique Lhuillier — at the New York City premiere for her film The Glass Castle on August 9. See more pics of her amazing dress below!

We are LOVING this romantic, ethereal look on Brie Larson! The actress floated onto the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming movie The Glass Castle. She literally looked like royalty! She wore the stunning, strapless, blush Monique Lhuillier gown, covered by a matching cape with an embellished neckline. The dotted sequins all over the dress meant she barely needed any jewelry — she just opted for some diamond stud earrings to complete her look. Her outfit was styled by Samantha McMillen, who noted Grace Kelly was the inspiration behind the look!

Her makeup was done by Rachel Goodwin, who described the look as “soft sable eyes and ballet pink lips.” Her hair was pulled into a beautiful updo by Mara Roszak. The whimsical look captured the sheer trend, but in such a tasteful, girly way. I love this look and I can’t wait to see more of Brie on the red carpet!

Brie just told USA Today about her friendships within Hollywood, including Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence. “It’s really nice knowing there are other people that I have commonality with. Because some of these things are more complicated than something I can talk to my mom about. (Sometimes) she’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you about the paparazzi following you by car and then yelling at you. I’ve never experienced that.’ So it’s helpful to have other people in this sphere I can talk to about it. And then you feel like you’re not alone and you can just let it go.”

