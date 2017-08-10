Blac Chyna Hopes Rob Kardashian Realizes How ‘Good’ He Had It With Her After ‘P.O.P.’ Cameo

Having second thoughts yet? Blac Chyna turned up the heat in Belly’s ‘P.O.P.’ music video, and she did it for a reason! Chyna wants Rob Kardashian to realize how ‘good’ he had it with her. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

You can look — but can’t touch! Blac Chyna, 29, was hoping to send hearts racing while appearing in Belly‘s music video for “P.O.P. (Power of P***y),” caressing herself seductively for his latest release. “Chyna wasn’t just sending a message to Rob [Kardashian] in her video cameo, she was sending a loud message to everyone that she is a force and she’s coming fast,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hopes Rob realizes how good he had it with her and that he messed up something that could have been huge for them. She’s hot, sexy and no longer his because the power of the p***y is a serious thing!” See pics of Rob and Chyna, here.

“She sees all of these dope female artists like Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi B and she want’s a piece of the pie for herself,” our insider said. “Her appearance in Belly’s video is her saying, ‘I made all of this happen by making my own rules and utilizing my talents and abilities to get to where I want to be.’ She hears the chatter from people about how she gamed the system and “trapped” two wealthy dudes and Chyna isn’t too proud to flaunt what she has in terms of money and assets. She doesn’t care what people have to say about how she got to where she is because she’s here and she’s only getting hotter.”

Chyna and Rob’s romance is fizzled for now, but fans couldn’t help but wonder if he was the inspiration behind Belly’s song. While she rubs her body, clad in lacy white lingerie and a fur coat, Belly raps, “She took you for everything/You let her do it again.” Chyna’s gearing up to take the music world by storm, as she reportedly signed a $1 million recording deal with Capital Records. So, is a Rob diss track really on the way? Time will tell!

