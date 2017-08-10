Blac Chyna Caresses Her Boobs & ‘P****’ In Raunchy New Music Video — Is She Dissing Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna gets handsy in Belly’s new ‘P.O.P’ music video! A new clip from the video shows Chyna touching herself seductively while Belly spits out a line that could be a serious diss toward Rob Kardashian.

“P.O.P. (Power of P***y)” may be Belly‘s song, but it’s video is all about Blac Chyna, 29. Chyna joins the 33-year-old rapper in the video as the star of a song all about, well, the power of, you know. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Chyna seductively dances around while caressing her own boobs, butt and p****. The mother of two’s raunchy moves alone make viewing this video a worthwhile activity. However, you’re gonna wanna listen to the lyrics too, as you will hear what sounds like a real dig at Chyna’s ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, 30! Click here to see Rob and Chyna’s accusations against each other.

Though sources tell TMZ the song wasn’t inspired by the father of Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian, it definitely sounds like he’s the subject. At one point, while Chyna is rubbing her body while rockin’ lacy white lingerie and a fur-trimmed coat, Belly actually says, “She took you for everything/You let her do it again.” And then, are you ready for this? Chyna winks at the camera! Ouch!

While we can’t guarantee that Rob is the inspiration for this song, we can say that being in this video is definitely going to help Blac’s budding rapping career — even though she did not rap in the clip. Chyna recently reportedly signed a $1 million recording deal with Capital Records and fans think a Rob diss track might be on the way. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Rob thinks the idea of his ex rapping is hysterical. So maybe he’ll think this video is a joke too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Chyna’s decision to star in Belly’s video? Is she dissing Rob with her appearance? Let us know below!