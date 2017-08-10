Bella Thorne Shares Her Intense Booty Shaping Workout Routine on Snapchat — See Pics

So sexy! Bella Thorne just shared a slew of incredible pics on Snapchat giving fans a glimpse at her workout routine! Let’s just say it’s all about the glutes! Take a look!

Everyone knows Bella Thorne, 19, has the cutest, most slender figure in all of Hollywood! Now, the Famous in Love star is letting her rabid fandom in on how she keeps up her svelte look! On Aug. 10, the gorgeous actress shared a series of photos on Snapchat teasing her workout routine to keep her booty looking so incredible! In one, she uses a strength band while apparently using a stepper and she’s never looked sexier! In another, she works out her thighs on a weigh machine. Can’t get enough? Head here for more photos of the rising star!

All true fans of Bella know this isn’t the first time she’s given her followers a look at her gym routine. In Aug. 2016, she teased her insane abs while showing how she manages to stay so thin. It’s a pretty intense workout that includes some squats, weight training and loads of cardio on an elliptical machine! Whew! Where does she find the energy?! And, when the hard work is done, Bella definitely knows how to treat herself! Like when she indulged in a massage courtesy of Blackbear, 26, on Aug. 6!

“Thanks baby for da massage,” she captioned a sexy topless pic of herself. However, just because she’s accepting massages from the singer doesn’t mean they’re an item! “She’s still single as far as she is concerned,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just having fun and dating around. She doesn’t want to make anything serious with anyone right now. Anyone who likes her shouldn’t get the wrong idea.” Bella is too busy conquering the world to worry about a relationship!

