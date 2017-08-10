Ashley Judd Puts Airport Employee On Blast For ‘Everyday Sexism’: We Have To ‘Set Boundaries’

Don’t mess with Ashley Judd! The actress put an airport employee on blast, in a video that’s now gone viral, after he called her a pet name and put his hands on her. See what happened when she reported the man.

Ashley Judd, 49, is speaking up for women everywhere after she experienced what she labeled as “everyday sexism” in a crowded airport. The actress was traveling in Europe, while filming Berlin Station, when a male airport employee called her “sweetheart” and then put his hands on her. She took to Facebook Live right after the encounter, which she found extremely inappropriate, to let women know that boundaries need to be set and that speaking up can be the resolution to a lot of issues. [Watch the full video below]

“I was coming through security and a guy said, ‘Hey sweetheart,’ and I said, ‘I’m not your sweetheart, I am your client,'” Judd explained. She didn’t reveal which airport she was at, but the actress admitted that it was one of the most crowded airports in the world. Therefore, the treatment she received stood out even more. “When I was setting my things out, he said, ‘Hey nice dress!’” Judd continued, explaining, “I didn’t hear him say anything about the attire of any of the other folks in the entire line and I am in one of the most traveled airports in the world.”

Then, when the Divergent star was going through airport security, the employee took things further, although she “set a boundary” with his “sweetheart” comment. “He touched me. I didn’t see him touch anybody else,” she said. “And I turned around and I said, ‘That was unnecessary.’” Judd was then was so uneasy that she said, “my skin is burning, my feet are burning. It’s so hard to continue to set these boundaries when someone continues to push.”

“This is the kind of thing… I categorize as everyday sexism,” Judd ultimately admitted. “And it is so easy to let it go and not to speak up, particularly when it is so easy for someone to push back and say ‘Oh, I was just being polite.'” After she continually reminded the employee that she didn’t favor his actions, the actress decided to report him to the airport manager. And, after her encounter, she posted a followup video, which you can view below.

“I’m very happy to report that the manager with which I spoke immediately apologized,” Judd was happy to report. “He had a very long conversation with the employee and he also assured me that their training … is to call people ‘sir’ and ‘madam,’ and that touching someone is totally inappropriate.”

She added, “I also spoke with the manager about how our dream, our ideal, would be that we would record this little Facebook Live post together, but because he was in uniform, he wasn’t able to do that. I think it’s really important if we’re discussing the problem, also to highlight a solution.” Judd ended the video on a positive note with a quote from the manager that stuck with her — “Just because 99 people don’t speak up doesn’t mean it’s okay,” the manager told Judd.

