Work it girl! Ariel Winter showed off that she’s got killer twerking skills, but her audience was her dog Casper who wanted nothing to do with it. We’ve got the hilarious Snapchat video!

Ariel Winter is dancing like there’s no one watching….except her dog Casper and all of her Snapchat followers! The Modern Family cutie put on one hell of a twerking show for her beloved pet and he was having none of it! The 19-year-old proved she’s got the ass-shaking moves down to a tee, but her adorable white fluff-ball couldn’t be bothered by it. He’s seen in the video just snoozing away on the ground and not paying attention to his owner’s sexy moves. She even wrote “Casper do you even care?” on the video and no, from the looks of it he totally doesn’t.

The cutie looks super fine in a cropped black and white jersey and from the way her boobs are bouncing in the video, she might not be wearing a bra! Ariel’s got a pair of tight grey leggings on which flaunt her super slim waist. Twerking isn’t easy but the teen is a natural at it, bouncing her booty up and down. She’s definitely had plenty of practice at it to have such mad skills! Click here for Ariel’s sexiest pics.

Maybe Ariel was feeling extra sexy because the gorgeous Beckham family made a stop by the Modern Family set on Aug. 10. The show started production for it’s ninth and penultimate season on Aug. 3 and co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 41, showed off an Instagram pic with hunky David, 42, wife Victoria, 43, hanging out on the set of the Dunphy family living room, with their four children on the sofa. Sadly they were just doing a set visit and not shooting guest parts. Too bad that Ariel is a taken woman with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, as handsome Brooklyn Beckham, 18, was there on her TV family’s set and looking really fine.

