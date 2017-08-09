Will Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? ‘The Bachelorette’ runner up hit up ‘GMA’ on Aug. 9 and dished whether or not he’d be game to do the show. His answer may surprise you!

“I’d have to think a lot about it,” Peter Kraus, 31, told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, 45, about being the next Bachelor. Well, at least he didn’t say no! But who doesn’t want to see Peter as the new Bachelor? Fans were heartbroken Rachel didn’t end up with him, so you know they’d watch him try to find the love of his life on The Bachelor. Granted, Peter probably needs some time to think about whether or not he wants to go through the process of finding love on reality television again. He was left heartbroken by Rachel Lindsay, 32, when she said goodbye to him in Spain after he wasn’t ready to propose to her.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Peter is one of the frontrunners to be the next Bachelor, along with fellow contestants Eric Bigger, 29, and Dean Unglert, 26. However, no “final decision has been made yet.” Let’s face it, we’d totally be fine with Peter, Eric, or Dean. We fell in love with all of them over the course of The Bachelorette.

During his first talk with Rachel since their dramatic breakup in Spain, Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Rachel. He was asked on Good Morning America if he thought Rachel settled with Bryan Abasolo, 37. “I don’t,” Peter said. “I don’t think she settled… He’s a good fit. They seem happy.”

Unlike Dean, don’t expect to see Peter try and find love on Bachelor In Paradise. The runner-up is not set to appear on the new season, which premieres Aug. 14 on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Peter should be the next Bachelor? Let us know!