‘Game Of Thrones’: Does The Big Stark Reunion Foreshadow [Spoiler]’s Death?

Is another epic death on the horizon? After Bran, Arya, and Sansa’s big reunion at Winterfell of ‘Game of Thrones,’ one fan pointed out that this definitely hints that a certain ‘lone wolf’ could be the next to go.

“In Winterfell, after the reunion of Arya, Bran, and Sansa in the godswood, we see them walking together inside the castle walls,” Reddit user hsollie wrote in a recent post. “Like a wolf pack. Then it cuts to Littlefinger watching them with the sound of crows. Crows means death. This sound is heard once we see Littlefinger. It fits with the Sansa monologue from the trailer. ‘The lone wolf dies, the pack survives.'”

The trailer definitely made it seem like Jon Snow was the “lone wolf,” but Littlefinger makes even more sense, especially after re-watching the scene from the Aug. 6 episode. He’s a total outsider at Winterfell now. No one ultimately trusts him, including Sansa. One of the major predictions about season 7 is that Littlefinger would finally get his comeuppance. It’s about time, am I right?

In the Aug. 6 episode, Littlefinger gave Bran the Valryian steel dagger that was used to try and assassinate Bran in season one. Bran then gave the dagger to Arya. We all know how Arya feels about Littlefinger. She’s got her eye on him. Will she add him to her kill list and then quickly take care of business?

As Bran proved in the episode with his “chaos is a ladder” conversation with Littlefinger, he’s able to bring up things people said in conversations that he wasn’t even a part of. Will Bran reveal to everyone that Littlefinger betrayed Ned? Will he conspire one too many times? We’ll just have to wait and see. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

