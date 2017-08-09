Ben Higgins Finally Reveals Whether He’ll Ever Star On ‘The Bachelor’ Again

‘Bachelor’ Nation wants Ben Higgins back, but will he give the people what they want? The recently single former ‘Bachelor’ star revealed on his Aug. 8 podcast what the chances are that he will ever star on the franchise again.

Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, 29, finally asked her podcast co-host (and former Bachelor) Ben Higgins, 29, the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: Will he be the Bachelor — again? The two were discussing Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay‘s engagement to Bryan Abasolo on the Aug. 8 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, with alum Eric Bigger, when Ash decided to put Ben on the spot. “Let’s talk about the real question here. Ben, would you ever be the Bachelor again?” Ashley asked her co-host, who was completely caught off guard.

“I’m sweating,” Ben said. “That’s a good question. And it’s one that I don’t want to answer politically correct here, so I’m going to be as honest as I can be.” “At this point in my life, I am not ready to be the next Bachelor, I will say that. It just doesn’t feel right. For whatever reason, it doesn’t feel like a time in my life that I would be the best man possible for the women that would come on this season,” Ben said. “And you know, honestly, when you’re fresh out of a relationship, I just feel like that’d be almost disrespectful, too, right? It would be really hard for me to imagine — if I were to watch my ex go and be the Bachelorette and it’s all over TV, it’d be hard for me.”

Does that mean that Ben, who fell in love with and proposed to his ex-fiancee Lauren Bushnell, 27, on season 20 of The Bachelor, will never return to the franchise? “So at this point in my life, I don’t think it’s the wise thing to do,” he said. “So I will not be your Bachelor for this next season.” Bummer! While we would love to see Ben get another shot at true love on the show, we totally understand that it has only been a few months since his May split from Lauren and the timing just isn’t right. But we will be ready to cheer him on again, if and when Ben wants to come back!

