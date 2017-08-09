Corinne Olympios: Why She Chose To Face DeMario Jackson After Traumatic ‘BIP’ Scandal

Corinne Olympios is ready to talk. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the reason Corinne agreed to participate in a sit-down interview with DeMario Jackson after their ‘BiP’ scandal.

Corinne Olympios, 24, didn’t want to go back to paradise with DeMario Jackson, 30, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to resolve the drama she left there. As we previously reported, even though Corinne did not return to Bachelor in Paradise season 4 production following the resolution of the controversial sexual misconduct scandal between her and DeMario, she will be sitting down for an interview with him and Chris Harrison to talk about the traumatic ordeal. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Corinne agreed to the serious chat.

“Corinne feels horrible about what happened with DeMario,” a source close to Corinne told us. “She felt like most Americans have the wrong idea or misinformation about what happened between them that night. She saw a chance to go back to talk to DeMario as a way for her to have her truth told, set the record straight, and put the whole incident behind her for good.”

After the conflicting stories we’ve heard about what happened during the first day of BiP filming, when Corinne was allegedly too drunk to consent to the sexual activity she participated in with DeMario in a pool, we would really love to see them get some closure through a sit-down with the franchise host. But Chris isn’t exactly sure about how that chat is gonna go. “Honestly, after tonight I don’t know how that dialogue’s going to [go],” Chris told Entertainment Tonight, following the taping of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All last month. Chris said he was “surprised” by DeMario’s “bad choices” during the taping. “I thought I had an idea before tonight, but I also thought we’d have a better moment than we had tonight. So, I don’t know. Now I’m not really sure how it’s going to be. We’ll see.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Corinne’s decision to sit down with DeMario? Are you looking forward to seeing her talk to DeMario about the sexual misconduct scandal? Let us know below!