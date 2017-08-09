Exclusive

Corinne Olympios: Why She Chose To Face DeMario Jackson After Traumatic ‘BIP’ Scandal

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 401a" - Looking for a second chance at love on the fourth season premiere of the highly anticipated "Bachelor in Paradise," beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on the ABC Television Network, the cast arrives one by one to their own private paradise in the gorgeous town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (ABC/Paul Hebert) CORINNE OLYMPIOS, CHRIS HARRISON
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - The long-awaited fourth season of summer’s genre-defying breakout hit series “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with a two-night premiere kicking off MONDAY, AUGUST 14(8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) and TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 (8:00-10:00p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert)DIGGY MORELAND, DANIELLE MALTBY, DEAN UNGLERT, RAVEN GATES, DEMARIO JACKSON, ALEXIS WATERS, JASMINE GOODE, MATT MUNSON, CORINNE OLYMPIOS, NICK BENVENUTTI, AMANDA STANTON, BEN ZORN, TAYLOR NOLAN, JACK STONE, KRISTINA SCHULMAN, DEREK PETH, LACEY MARK, VINNY VENTIERA, ALEX WOYTKIW, IGGY RODRIGUEZ
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 401a" - Looking for a second chance at love on the fourth season premiere of the highly anticipated "Bachelor in Paradise," beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on the ABC Television Network, the cast arrives one by one to their own private paradise in the gorgeous town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (ABC/Paul Hebert) TAYLOR NOLAN, DEAN UNGLERT, BEN ZORN, RAVEN GATES, IGGY RODRIGUEZ, DEMARIO JACKSON, LACEY MARK, DANIELLE MALTBY, MATT MUNSON, JASMINE GOODE, DIGGY MORELAND, NICK BENVENUTTI, CORINNE OLYMPIOS, DEREK PETH, AMANDA STANTON, ALEXIS WATERS, JACK STONE, VINNY VENTIERA, KRISTINA SCHULMAN, ALEX WOYTKIW
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 401a" - Looking for a second chance at love on the fourth season premiere of the highly anticipated "Bachelor in Paradise," beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on the ABC Television Network, the cast arrives one by one to their own private paradise in the gorgeous town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (ABC/Paul Hebert) DEREK PETH, CORINNE OLYMPIOS, ALEXIS WATERS, VINNY VENTIERA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Staff Writer/Reporter

Corinne Olympios is ready to talk. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the reason Corinne agreed to participate in a sit-down interview with DeMario Jackson after their ‘BiP’ scandal.

Corinne Olympios, 24, didn’t want to go back to paradise with DeMario Jackson, 30, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to resolve the drama she left there. As we previously reported, even though Corinne did not return to Bachelor in Paradise season 4 production following the resolution of the controversial sexual misconduct scandal between her and DeMario, she will be sitting down for an interview with him and Chris Harrison to talk about the traumatic ordeal. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Corinne agreed to the serious chat.

Corinne feels horrible about what happened with DeMario,” a source close to Corinne told us. “She felt like most Americans have the wrong idea or misinformation about what happened between them that night. She saw a chance to go back to talk to DeMario as a way for her to have her truth told, set the record straight, and put the whole incident behind her for good.”

After the conflicting stories we’ve heard about what happened during the first day of BiP filming, when Corinne was allegedly too drunk to consent to the sexual activity she participated in with DeMario in a pool, we would really love to see them get some closure through a sit-down with the franchise host. But Chris isn’t exactly sure about how that chat is gonna go. “Honestly, after tonight I don’t know how that dialogue’s going to [go],” Chris told Entertainment Tonight, following the taping of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All last month. Chris said he was “surprised” by DeMario’s “bad choices” during the taping. “I thought I had an idea before tonight, but I also thought we’d have a better moment than we had tonight. So, I don’t know. Now I’m not really sure how it’s going to be. We’ll see.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Corinne’s decision to sit down with DeMario? Are you looking forward to seeing her talk to DeMario about the sexual misconduct scandal? Let us know below!