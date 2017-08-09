‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Facing 1st Challenge: Where To Live & Raise Family

While Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo haven’t been engaged for very long, the 2 are already set on moving in together — and starting a family! But picking where to settle down’s proved to be an ’emotional’ task.

Looks like things are getting serious! Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 32, picked to spend the rest of her life with Bryan Abasolo, 37, on the season finale of the hit ABC show on Aug. 7. But now that she’s got her man, the reality star and Bryan have quite a few logistics to figure out — including where they’re going to live! And while the discussion hasn’t gotten heated YET, it’s proven to be a challenging topic for the new lovebirds. Click here to see pics of Rachel and Bryan’s best moments together on The Bachelorette.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While they are in no way angry with each other, the discussion of where to live has brought out a lot of emotion and passion in the newly-engaged pair.” Yep, the two “Rachel and Bryan have already run into their first challenge as an engaged couple and that has been trying to figure out where they want to raise their family,” a source close to the couple revealed toEXCLUSIVELY. “While they are in no way angry with each other, the discussion of where to live has brought out a lot of emotion and passion in the newly-engaged pair.” Yep, the two already know that they want multiple kids together. Bryan has said he wants three youngsters while Rachel wants four. In fact, at the taping of Men Tell All she revealed to us that she wants “all the babies” and is game for both natural birth and adoption! She said that she and her fiancé have been talking about the future and she joked that she “better be” a mother soon!

“They both have agreed they want to have children soon and have strong ideas about where will be the best place for them to build their life together,” our insider explained. “They want to pick a hometown that is safe, friendly, and that has comfortable weather and strong schools. Basically a place great for kids, which they both agree is very important to them.” Rachel is from Dallas, Texas while Bryan’s from Miami, Florida, and it looks like those two places are the main frontrunners right now.

“Since Bryan’s career as a chiropractor gives him a little more flexibility, Texas, where Rachel is currently living and licensed to practice law, is where they currently have set their sights,” the source added. “However, they are up for anything as long as they are together. They both love California too, and Florida where Bryan lives. So for now they are planning on keeping their options open while enjoying the process.”

