‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Facing 1st Challenge: Where To Live & Raise Family
While Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo haven’t been engaged for very long, the 2 are already set on moving in together — and starting a family! But picking where to settle down’s proved to be an ’emotional’ task.
Looks like things are getting serious! Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 32, picked to spend the rest of her life with Bryan Abasolo, 37, on the season finale of the hit ABC show on Aug. 7. But now that she’s got her man, the reality star and Bryan have quite a few logistics to figure out — including where they’re going to live! And while the discussion hasn’t gotten heated YET, it’s proven to be a challenging topic for the new lovebirds. Click here to see pics of Rachel and Bryan’s best moments together on The Bachelorette.
“Since Bryan’s career as a chiropractor gives him a little more flexibility, Texas, where Rachel is currently living and licensed to practice law, is where they currently have set their sights,” the source added. “However, they are up for anything as long as they are together. They both love California too, and Florida where Bryan lives. So for now they are planning on keeping their options open while enjoying the process.”
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rachel and Bryan will stay together forever? Are you happy she picked him?