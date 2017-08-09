Usher Reportedly Denies Sleeping With At Least 1 Herpes Accuser To His Friends

He may not be speaking out publicly, but sources claim that Usher is denying he had any sexual contact with Quantasia Sharpton, one of his accusers.

Usher, 38, is allegedly denying that he hooked up with Quantasia Sharpton, reports TMZ. The singer, who is currently being sued by Quantasia and two others, is reportedly telling his close friends and “inner circle” that there’s no way he had sex with her because she’s not his “type”. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Quantasia claims that she was hand-picked out of a crowd at one of Usher’s concerts to go backstage. She also claims that once she returned to the crowd, one of Usher’s security guards approached her to get her number, which is how Usher allegedly got in touch with her later that evening. Quantasia claims that Usher called her from a blocked number to find out where she was staying, then showed up at her hotel where the two then engaged in sexual activity.

According to the latest report, Usher isn’t denying that Quantasia may have been brought on stage during the concert she attended. As for why he might have brought her on stage but not hooked up with her, sources claim he “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” One source even claims that Usher feels it’s an “esteem booster” to bring different types of women on stage during his shows. However, Quantasia is being represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, and she’s suing Usher for not disclosing his alleged herpes diagnosis to her before engaging in sex. Quantasia, who is now a mother, claims that she would not have had sex with Usher if he told her that he was carrying any STD’s.

