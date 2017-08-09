Beyonce’s Sister Solange Poses Completely Topless In Sizzling Mirror Selfie After Concert

Ooh la la! Solange Knowles is out to show that she’s just as sexy as her big sis Beyonce in a racy topless pic. We’ve got the photo, right here.

While big sister Beyonce, 35, is proudly showing off her huge new mom boobs in sexy Instagram pics, Solange Knowles is proving that two can play at that game! The 31-year-old doesn’t flaunt her flesh nearly as often as other stars do, so it was a real treat for her fans when she showed off her bangin’ body in a topless pic on Aug. 9. She looks stunning while wearing a sleek pair of dark trousers with a white belt and matching mules and absolutely nothing else! She uses her right arm to partially cover her breasts while taking the selfie in a floor length mirror with her free hand. The singer has her head cocked to one side and a confident AF look on her face!

Her followers immediately went nuts over the pic since Solange isn’t usually one to get so racy. Most of the comments called her a “queen” and a “goddess” while one follower had the perfect response, saying that she was “serving every single look.” Isn’t that the truth! Click here for more celebrities going topless pics.

She’s totally comfortable in the skin she’s in, and wrote a letter to her younger self for Teen Vogue back in May. Solange warned herself that her unique style and life path would end up making her the subject of harsh criticism, but that it would build her into the amazing, one of a kind woman she is today. “When you go out into the world feeling confident in who you are and what you reflect, young folks will call you names and grown folks will call you names. It’s ok. One day you will name yourself, and that name will belong to you. It will not be the ones they ordained: ‘crazy, ugly, attention-seeking, weirdo,'” she wrote.

“I really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them,” she continued. “You will learn that these are just words. words that only have power if you choose to give them power. Every once in a while they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.” There’s definitely nothing crazy or ugly about this gorgeous pic she shared with fans!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Solange flaunting her flesh? Is she trying to keep up with Beyonce?