Sinead O’Connor Reportedly Hospitalized After Scary Suicidal Facebook Video

Please let this be fake news! Iconic singer Sinead O’Connor was hospitalized on the heels of her heartbreaking suicidal confession video, according to a new report. Is she going to be OK?!

We’re at a loss for words. Sinead O’Connor, 50, was reportedly hospitalized this week following the release of her disturbing 12-minute Facebook video, in which she admits to being suicidal and living out of a motel. Police were called to the Travelodge motel in New Jersey after a concerned fans saw the clip and worried about the Irish singer’s well-being, according to Radar Online. “My officers went over there after receiving a call about a video and a woman in distress,” Captain Robert Kaiser told the publication. “We saw the video and realized that was our motel. So we went over to the motel to check on her. At that point she was gone and we never made direct contact with her.”

Two motel employees claim they saw two men with the “Nothing Compares 2 U” hitmaker on Aug. 4, allegedly discussing her options for psychiatric evaluation and taking her to a facility. The latest update we have on Sinead is that she has “been checked into a hospital.” Captain Kaiser also reassured Radar Online that they’ve “made periodic checks” on her ever since. Hopefully the musical icon is getting the help she needs, as many motel eyewitnesses noticed extremely bizarre behavior coming from her during her stay.

One guest claimed that she would leave her door open all day and close it only at night. Another said they saw Sinead in the hallway grabbing a soda from the vending machine, and that she didn’t look so good. At this present time Sinead still has her car parked at the model lot, according to Captain Kaiser, because she already booked and paid for the next 30 days. We’re wishing her a safe and speedy recovery!

HollywoodLifers, please keep Sinead in your prayers while she seeks help.