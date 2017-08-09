‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancer Sharna Burgess just shared a hilarious story of her very own wardrobe malfunction! Check out the amazing video!

Everyone has ridiculously embarrassing moments, even famous folk! Case in point: Dancing with the Stars star Sharna Burgess, 32, shared a truly hilarious moment while poolside in a new clip on Aug. 9. It turns out, while attempting to take off her shorts before climbing into the water she accidentally (and only momentarily) flashed everyone in attendance! Amazing! Although, watching her tell the story with fellow dancer, Lindsay Arnold, 23, is also pretty darn entertaining! Take a look back at Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars right here!

“You know how I do clumsy things all the time? It’s just…I can dance, I can’t do much else. Clumsy sh*t just happens to me,” the feisty Australian stunner begins in the clip. “I don’t know if I should tell this, but we’re doing it, we’re doing it. I’ve shared my pain with you guys. It’s one of the funniest and most embarrassing things that’s happened to me in a minute.” While eating at the pool bar she decided to get ready to hop in the water. That’s when everything went horribly wrong! “I went to pull my shorts down, and I kind of took everything!” Oh no!

Lindsay explained that, when Sharna had her mishap, she was perfectly situated to see a whole lot more of her DWTS pal than she bargained for! “I turned around to see if Sharna was coming, and let me just say the view I got was a full-frontal nude view, with her pants around her freakin’ ankles. Let’s just say Sharna’s face was sheer freaking panic. She bent over trying to get her pants back up as quickly as possible, and I was just in dead shock.” Too funny! We’re betting Lindsay wasn’t alone! Check out more celeb wardrobe malfunctions by heading here!

