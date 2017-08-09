Selena Gomez ‘Excited’ To Be Working With The ‘Infamous’ Woody Allen Despite Fan Backlash

Selena is going to star in Woody Allen’s next film and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on why the she is ‘excited’ to work with the notorious director!

On Aug. 8 it was announced that everyone’s favorite pop star, Selena Gomez, 25, will be starring in Woody Allen‘s upcoming film project for Amazon! In no time, the “Kill Em with Kindness” singer’s decision was met with confusion and anger from fans for deciding to work with a director who’s been accused by his own daughter, Dylan Farrow, 32, of molestation. Now our source has Selena’s reaction to the backlash and her aspirations for the future. Let’s just say she isn’t sweating the critics! Head her to see more pics of the adorable songstress!

“Selena is happy, excited and can’t wait to get started working with one of the most prolific directors ever, Woody Allen,” a source close to Selena shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the as-of-yet untitled film. “Despite his infamous history, Selena had no hesitation signing on to work with the successful director. She is not listening to any haters who have criticized her decision and instead feels grateful for the opportunity. She feels like everyone has made mistakes in the past so she is not one to judge. Selena is hoping that she can learn a lot from working with the 4-time Oscar winner.”

Our insider added that she’s got big plans for her future and that means working with the best in countless industries despite their history. “Selena has been waiting for an opportunity like this, to work with another huge director for a major film. She is eager to get juicier roles as an actress and is very ambitious. She dreams big and wants it all… Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and maybe even a Tony. Selena knows that the only way to get there is by working her butt off.” It’s hard to argue with that logic!

