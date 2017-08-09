Did Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hook Up On The Set Of Liam Payne’s Music Video?

Um, whoa! A new report claims that Bella Thorne and Scott Disick hooked up on set while she was filming a music video with Liam Payne.

Liam Payne, 23, might have gotten more than he bargained for by inviting Bella Thorne, 19, to be in his music video. Star magazine is claiming that Bella was visited by none other than Scott Disick, 34, while she was on set, and that things quickly got steamy. “He arrived halfway through and Bella said she needed ‘a break’,” a source tells the magazine inside their August 21 issue. “Then they locked themselves in her trailer!” The report goes on to claim that Bella’s break lasted much longer than expected, which was upsetting to the production crew. Interestingly enough, there’s no word on how Liam feels about what went down.

“She told everyone to go away and carried on fooling around with Scott,” a set insider shared. “It was rude, crude and lewd.” The source claims that the staff was so desperate to get Bella back to work they nearly broke down the door on her trailer. These claims are pretty shocking, especially because Bella has remained adamant that her relationship with Scott is purely platonic. “I was never with him sexually so, yeah, no,” Bella told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on July 17. Just weeks later Bella also said that she thought her relationship with Scott — platonic or not — would be “long lasting”. Hmm.

Well, we’re still not really sure what to believe when it comes to Bella and Scott. Things are even more confusing now that she’s reportedly dating Blackbear, who she’s been nearly inseparable from since she was spotted kissing him in July 2017.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the claims that Bella and Scott hooked up on the set of Liam’s music video? Comment below, let us know!