Rihanna Responds To Diplo’s Claims That She Dissed His Music & Won’t Collab With Him: ‘My Bad’

Are Rihanna and Diplo beefing? The DJ just admitted that RiRi once compared a track of his to an ‘airport reggae song’ and refused to collaborate with him! Well, RiRi quickly responded, and, it’s epic!

Rihanna, 29, doesn’t want to work with Diplo, 38? — According to the seasoned DJ, that’s the case! “I just want her on a Major Lazer song,” Diplo told GQ Style, adding, “She’s like the one artist we can’t ever get.” After chart-topping collaborations with Justin Bieber, 23, Beyonce, 36, and more, you mean to tell us Diplo can’t land a project with RiRi? Well, that’s kind of, sort of true… maybe.

Let Diplo explain: “I played her ‘Lean On.’ She was like, I don’t do house music,” he explained. “I face-palmed so hard on that one. Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.’ [laughs] I was like, ‘I’m gonna kill myself.'” How we would’ve loved to be a fly on that wall!

Just 48 hours after the interview was published, Rihanna must’ve been informed of Diplo’s claims, because she made a very public response… like, Instagram public. RiRi took a screenshot of a PAPER magazine article that picked up the story, and posted it to her Instagram page on August 8. “My bad,” she captioned the snap, along with the hashtag “Duty Free” with the crying-laughing emoji. Classic Rihanna, with the epic response. And, she didn’t deny refusing to collab with Diplo. Either way, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an epic collab, soon.

Even before his interview with the publication, Diplo’s admitted that his hit, “Lean On” was actually offered to both Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, 34. However, when both artists turned it down, the song was offered up to MØ, who accepted it. Although Diplo didn’t have the best of luck with snagging RiRi for a collab, he’s not losing hope; yet, he’s not sweating it either. “I think before we’re all done, she’ll be on a song of ours,” he said. “Hopefully. But if not, I don’t really care.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Diplo and Rihanna will come together for a track?