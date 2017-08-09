‘RHONY’ Season Finale: LuAnn’s Estranged Husband Tom Rips Off Mic In Chat With Ex-GF

Could this be the moment when Tom and LuAnn’s marriage ended? During the Aug. 9 season finale of ‘RHONY,’ viewers saw Tom rip his microphone off during a flirty conversation with his ex.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, then you’re well aware of the fact that LuAnn de Lesseps recently made the decision to end her 7-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino. It wasn’t a huge surprise to RHONY fans, as rumors of Tom’s infidelity were featured throughout the past two seasons of the show. LuAnn never revealed what happened to make her finally want to pull the plug, but after watching the Aug. 9 season finale of RHONY, we may have our answer!

In one of the final scenes of Wednesday night’s episode — at Tinsley‘s “Thank You” party for Sonja — Tom reunited in conversation with his ex, Missy, who appeared on the show earlier this season and revealed she was still dating him when she found out he was engaged to LuAnn. “The last time I saw Missy …,” Tom was heard saying at the event, as Missy encouraged him to tell the story. “I gotta unplug this thing,” he added, while fumbling with this microphone. “De-mic!” Um, awkward. Obviously, he had something to hide if he wanted to take his microphone off before speaking. So it’s very possible that LuAnn got an early screening of this episode just before her Aug. 3 tweet, during which she announced their decision to divorce.

Meanwhile, LuAnn was seen telling her girlfriends how happy she was as Tom’s wife — at the very same time he was struggling to remove his microphone on the other side of the room. Poor LuAnn.

In other RHONY news, Tinsley finally moved out of Sonja’s townhouse and into her own place. Bethenny also dealt with the struggles of renovating her MASSIVE new apartment — once which cost her more than $4 million to purchase. Apparently, the contractors who will be renovating Bethenny’s new place couldn’t get the approval to move forward just yet. As Carole said, “Champagne problems” are the worst. Dorinda also had John over for a romantic dinner now that her daughter has moved out, and Sonja made plans to travel to France to visit Frenchie. Oh yeah, and Ramona finally admitted to Bethenny that she’s not exactly happy being single, but she wants to wait for a special man before she starts dating again.

