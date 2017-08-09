‘RHONY’ Reunion Trailer: Bethenny’s ‘Torture’, The Downfall Of LuAnn’s Marriage & More

Whoa! We just got our first look at the ‘RHONY’ reunion special, and it’s going to be crazy. Not only does Bethenny end up in tears, but LuAnn yells at the ladies for being so ‘obsessed’ with her marriage.

In Bravo’s first sneak peek at the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special — premiering on Aug. 16 — LuAnn de Lesseps confronts the ladies about their obsession with her then-husband, Tom D’Agostino, before hinting that their relationship was never what she hoped it’d be. “Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom,” Bethenny Frankel said to LuAnn, before LuAnn asked, “Why do you think I stayed a the hotel last night?” This trailer, of course, comes just six days after LuAnn announced her divorce.

The ladies also discuss their wild behavior in Mexico. When host Andy Cohen asks Sonja if she made out with Ramona, she says, “No. That’s disgusting. I would vomit.” LuAnn thought that was hilarious. Dorinda then goes into the aftermath of stabbing her own hand at the dinner table. “I woke up the next morning, and there’s blood all over,” she says. And in another clip, Carole tells someone, “I think you gave me a hickey.” How did we miss that?!

And that’s not all! “Stop the verbal waterboarding!” Dorinda later yells after Bethenny slams Ramona for being acting immature at 60 years old. Sonja also says, “You don’t talk about the families on television” before Bethenny makes fun of her and asks, “The families? What are you in The Godfather?” Gotta lover her one liners! To see what else happens in the reunion, watch the video above.

