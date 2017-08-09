‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Renews Vows With Husband In Aruba 1 Day After Daughter Slams Her

What family feud? Despite the drama going on with her estranged daughter, ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ star Tamra Judge only had love on the brain when she renewed her vows with hubby Eddie.

Onto happier things! Tamra Judge, 49, has been riding a rollercoaster of emotions this past week, following her estranged daughter’s public Facebook rant and a romantic trip to Aruba with her husband Eddie Judge. The good news first, right? The Real Housewives Of Orange County lovebirds jetted off for a romantic week in Aruba to renew their vows! As you may recall, their fairytale wedding was aired on Tamra’s OC Wedding, a spin-off of RHOC, four years ago. Now, the happy couple are laying low on the Dutch Caribbean island after holding their ceremony on Eagle Beach.

“Aruba is simply beautiful. It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to ‘renew our I Do’s’ in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family,” she said in a statement on Aug. 9. “Cheers to a lifetime of love and adventure, from the One happy island!” OK, onto the bad news. Tamra was blasted via social media by daughter Sidney Barney, who accused her of lying about the family friendly-facade she puts on for the reality show, which she called the “innocent erased mother role.” Sidney also accused Tamra of neglecting her three children and inflicting mental and emotional abuse on them during her divorce from their father Simon Barney. Yikes!

If only the blonde entrepreneur could stay in Aruba forever. Back home in the OC, more and more people are chiming into the mother/daughter feud. Co-star Gretchen Rossi tried defending the 18-year old, but her actions were greeted with complete resentment from Tamra. “After years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say, Gretchen you are the biggest piece of sh*t I’ve ever met,” she wrote on Instagram. “Move on with your sad empty childless life you thirsty wannabe. Just an opportunity to get your name in the press #obsessedfreak.” No one does drama better than these women.

