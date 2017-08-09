Rachel Lindsay Gushes Over Bryan After Engagement: ‘I Love You With All Of Me’

Grab your tissues! In one of her first social media posts since ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Rachel Lindsay couldn’t stop raving about her fiance, Bryan Abasolo. Her sweet words about her love for Bryan will make your heart melt!

“This day was a dream come true!” Rachel Lindsay, 32, captioned her Instagram photo with Bryan Abasolo, 37, on the day they got engaged. “Bryan you have shown me a love that I’ve never had before. You’ve challenged me in ways I could have never imagined. This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you. You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone. Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.”

If you ever had any doubts about whether or not Rachel made the right decision, you can cast those aside. Rachel has found the man of her dreams! Her sweet love letter to her man comes just one day after The Bachelorette finale aired. After months of keeping her engagement to Bryan a secret, she was finally able to express just how much she loves him. Sorry, Team Peter fans!

Bryan also posted the sweetest message about Rachel on Instagram. He called Rachel his “rock” and said she’s always “been the one for me.” Rachel and Bryan are beyond ready to start their life together. They’re already making wedding plans! Rachel definitely wants a winter wedding, and the couple has their eye on a late 2018 or early 2019 wedding. As for kids, the couple wants 3 or 4 kids! Cheers to Rachel and Bryan!

