 ’The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Admits Bryan Abasolo Was Always Her First Choice

During this season of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was definitely really into Bryan Abasolo from the moment they met — he was her first kiss, and she gave him the first impression rose. However, she really connected, both physically and emotionally, with many other men, including her runner up and third place contestants, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger. So, it’s a little strange that when she was asked if Bryan was always her first choice, she admitted “he was.”

“I was scared of him. If I had a list of what I wanted in a guy, he would check off every single thing,” Rachel, 32, told People magazine. “I run away from the guy who is every single thing that I want, because I think that I don’t deserve it. But for the first time I stopped running away, and I was like, ‘Why can’t you have what you want?’ That was Bryan.” Of course, we all watched her blossoming relationship with Peter, as well as the very intense break up — but Rachel says when she went into his hotel room that last night, she knew she was sending him home.

“At that point, I knew it was Bryan. I did not want Peter to come to the proposal, pick out a suit, pick out a ring, prepare what he was going to say just to get turned down,” she told the magazine. “That was really important for me, but I was thrown off by Peter because up until that point, he had expressed that he wasn’t ready to propose.”

As for Eric, well he thinks she made a mistake choosing Bryan. “Honestly, from watching the show last night for the first time, I don’t think she picked the right man in that moment,” Eric said in an interview with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. “Prior to seeing the show, I always thought Bryan was the guy for her once I left. I love him … but I felt bad for him. It seemed like he was a rebound,. I could be wrong, but that’s what it looked like in my eyes and maybe the feelings they had for each other is different from what I see. But man, it was tough.”

