How To Protect Your Hair From Sand & Salt Water — Expert Tips: Beach Beauty Hacks

Sand, salt water, chlorine, and the sun can all wreck and ruin your hair. Follow these expert tips to make sure you have great beach hair this weekend!

Arsen Gurgov (a celebrity and master stylist previously of Louis Licari Salon) just opened his own salon on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It’s HUGE and very bright, and I got an amazing blowout from Arsen when I went there in early August. He told me that before hitting the beach, “it is always recommended to put a serum or any Argan oil on the hair before going to the beach or the pool.” This keeps hair healthy and shiny, and will protect the color.

I also just met up with celeb colorist Rita Hazan (she works with Beyonce, so you know she’s the real deal) and she just dropped this amazing new product you can use on wet or dry hair. It’s called the Lock + Block Protective Spray. It helps protect your scalp and your hair. You apply SPF all over your body, and you should be applying it on your head as well! The idea came to her when she was wearing braids on the beach, and her scalp got fried! The container is also the perfect size, so you can bring it in a carry on! Apply liberally while in the sun, in the city or on the beach!

Always use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner that is color safe after swimming in the ocean or pool. And leave-in treatments are extra beneficial! If your hair is completely shot after the summer, try a repairing mask like the Phytoplage After Sun Recovery Mask by Phyto. It smells amazing and leaves hair soft and shiny!

HollywoodLifers, are you trying to protect your hair at the beach?