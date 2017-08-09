Peter Kraus Wants To Be Next ‘Bachelor’ As ‘Sweet Revenge’ On Rachel Lindsay

Peter Kraus has no interest in accepting roses anymore. The scorned finalist wants to be the next ‘Bachelor’ to get ‘sweet revenge’ on Rachel Lindsay, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Instead of accepting roses week after week, Peter Kraus, 31, wants to be handing them out for a change. It’s become tradition for one of the finalists to become the next Bachelor or Bachelorette, which means the hunk from Madison, Wisconsin could be next. “He’s a frontrunner, but he’s not sure it’s something he can handle,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Peter’s worried he couldn’t stand another heartbreak if things didn’t work out. That being said, he’s being pushed pretty hard to go for it and there would certainly be a lot in it for him.” A chance at true love, and a chance to get even.

Bachelor Nation had a complete meltdown when Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Absolo. Many skeptics, including Peter and fellow contestant Eric Bigger, thought she was tossing away a life of happiness for a life as a wife. The Dallas-native responded at the live finale by saying that “this world, this process, this journey, this show” isn’t for Peter — and he agreed, at first at least. “He knows Rachel doesn’t want him to become the next Bachelor,” the source continues. “If he decided to do it, it would be sweet revenge — and that’s big selling point for him.” DUN DUN DUN.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rachel revealed in a post-engagement interview that she never had any doubts about Bryan. The Miami-native was always her first choice. “I was scared of him. If I had a list of what I wanted in a guy, he would check off every single thing,” she told People. “I run away from the guy who is every single thing that I want, because I think that I don’t deserve it. But for the first time I stopped running away, and I was like, ‘Why can’t you have what you want?’ That was Bryan.” Don’t feel too bad for the runner-up though, over half of America was #TeamPeter.

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Peter as the next Bachelor? Why or why not?