Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Still Don’t Know Sex Of Unborn Baby: It’ll Be The ‘Greatest Surprise’

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder don’t know if they’re having a baby boy or girl, but that’s only because they don’t WANT to know! In a new interview, Nikki said they’re excited for the ‘only true surprise’ of their lives.

Ever since Nikki Reed, 29, and husband Ian Somerhalder, 38, found out they were expecting their first child, the couple have been full of surprises. Not only did they wait “months” to reveal the exciting news to friends and family, but they totally shocked fans when they posted a pic of a very pregnant Nikki on social media back in May. But the surprise they’re most looking forward to is the moment they find out if their child is a baby boy or girl, which is something they’ve decided to wait for until after their little one is already born. For Nikki and Ian, it’s life’s ULTIMATE surprise. Click here to see stunning photos Of Nikki Reed.

Even sweeter, Nikki opened up to Fit Pregnancy And Baby magazine, revealing how she couldn’t care less if she and Ian have a boy or a girl. “A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, ‘I hope I have a son one day.’ Then another friend had a girl and I thought, ‘How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?’ You can’t lose, no matter what,” Nikki told the mag. “It’s the greatest and only true surprise of your life.” Aw! The acting duo have had a theme of keeping people on their toes throughout their pregnancy journey. They even kept mum about their exciting news for MONTHS before telling their friends and family. And the reasoning is actually pretty sweet.

“We waited months to tell even friends and family that we were expecting. It started out with us not knowing how long we’d keep it private. Then it started to feel like we had this really cool thing, a secret with just each other,” Nikki explained. “The downside was that I had moments of wishing I could do things other pregnant mamas were doing. But the upside was that we started the journey without having to open up about it to anyone else, and that made it special.” Ian and Nikki decided to share their news with the world on May 4, with one epic Instagram pic accompanied by a touching caption. From the beginning though, the Twilight alum’s pregnancy has been super smooth.

“Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever,” Nikki said in Fit Pregnancy And Baby. “I’m a very driven person with lots of energy. I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I’m a better version of myself. I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.” And even after their bundle of joy is born, Nikki’s going to continue her low-key lifestyle.

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate,” Nikki revealed. “Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.” We totally don’t blame the adorable couple for wanting to take full advantage of their first moments together as a family. Reliving the day she and Ian found out they were having a baby, Nikki shared it was a time of pure joy and also amazement.

“I’m an early bird and took the pregnancy test before dawn. I didn’t have my glasses or contacts and I can’t see without them. I was squinting, thinking, ‘Are there any more lines?’ I yelled to Ian, ‘Get up!’ He ran into the bathroom, read the test, and we were so excited,” she recalled. “We watched the sun come up together, just thinking, ‘Wow, we’re going to have a baby.’” How sweet is that? We can’t wait for these two to welcome their little one!

