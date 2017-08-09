Miley, Selena Or Bella Thorne — Which Former Disney Starlet Has The Best Grown Up Style?

It seems like just yesterday that Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne were teenage stars on the Disney Channel. Now they’re all grown up and VERY different fashion icons. So whose style is the best?

Once upon a time Miley Cyrus, 24, Selena Gomez, 24, and Bella Thorne, 19, were sweet, innocent stars of the Disney Channel. Those days are long gone and now they’ve matured into fashion icons for a whole new generation that may not remember Hannah Montana, The Wizards of Waverly Place and Shake it Up. The ladies have all taken very different style paths as they transitioned from fresh faced teens into adulthood so we’ve got the pics of their looks today and you tell us which starlet’s fashion choices you admire the most.

Miley has done the most morphing of the three, as with the stroke of a scissors and bottle of color, she chopped off her famous locks and got a short, cropped blonde hairdo in 2012. That was the start of her burying any remnants of Hannah Montana in the past, as she started wearing super racy skin-baring outfits as she transitioned into reaching an adult fanbase with her 2013 album Bangerz. Click here for pics of Miley, Selena and Bella’s adult style choices.

Nowadays she’s morphed into a sweet hippie chick in bright, colorful outfits and romantic, flowing clothes that are more reflective of her happy home life with her sweetie Liam Hemsworth, 27, and their mellow world living in Malibu. She’s grown out her hair and loves the girly-girl look, yet can still pull off sexy clothes like her blue-jean jumpsuit that she wore on the cover of Sept.’s Cosmopolitan.

Selena is such an amazing style darling that she landed a coveted $10 million contract as the face of Coach clothing and accessories. She’s always kept things classy and has been a designer favorite, appearing in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and other top brands. She’s partial to adorable floral dresses, classic black pants with a bold colored shirt, and her evening wear is always the height of glam. Selly even landed her very first cover of fashion Bible Vogue in 2017, she’s that respected as a style icon!

Bella has become as infamous for what she wears as what projects she works on, constantly flashing her racy wardrobe on her social media accounts. She loves wearing see-through tops that flaunt her nipples, bras as streetwear and dyes her hair wild colors from bright pink to green. The former Shake it Up starlet revealed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in April that she pays her bills from the money she makes on social media, as she said she had problems getting roles after being typecast as a Disney starlet. Ever since she became of legal age, she’s done everything possible to shatter her good-girl image with flesh-baring fashion that’s become her trademark.

