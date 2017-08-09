‘World Of Dance’: Les Twins Deserved To Win The $1 Million After Stealing The Show Each Week

Let’s get used to it — It’s Les Twins world and we’re just living in it! The brothers, who ‘stole the show’ week after week, as Jennifer Lopez said, are extremely deserving of their ‘World Of Dance’ crown! The right act won and here’s why!

Les Twins — Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois, 28 — They’re the two brothers who’ve become everyone’s obsession since they took the stage on night one of World Of Dance, May 30, 2017. And, they’re your season 1 winners, who more than deserved the dancing crown! After the show’s finale [August 8], fans and even some celebs thought that Eva Igo, 14, the 2nd place winner, should’ve taken the no. 1 spot. Now, don’t get me wrong; Eva was spectacular, and, by far the most improved throughout the season. But, that’s not what the show is all about.

World Of Dance is the biggest dance competition in the world, and the highest level of competitive dance in the world. And, Les Twins embodied the meaning of the show. Week after week, the brothers from Paris, France raised the bar, impressed the judges, and maintained consistent; never once, did they take a step back. Laurent and Larry never received negative criticism from the judges; even other competitors, including Eva, declared that they were the act to beat. It was almost surprising to see that others were surprised when they won. So, let me break it down for you…

Les Twins are global dance teachers, who are self-taught! Now, that’s impressive. Their clean, with difficult isolations and master moves. The brothers have traveled the world teaching their original choreography. They’ve spread their creative knowledge to crowds of thousands in countries such as France, the U.S., Canada Russia, Italy and more. Les Twins have redefined hip hop dancing.

More proof that they deserved to win World Of Dance? — Laurent and Larry have performed alongside music superstars, including, Beyonce, 36, Missy Elliot, 46, Timbaland, 45, Big Sean, 29, JAY-Z, 47, Meghan Trainor, 23, and more! And, get this — In 2013, Les Twins toured with Beyonce as the only male dancers on The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. Bey must’ve really loved their work because the brothers joined her AND JAY, the next year [2014], on their On The Run Tour! And, you can catch them in a few music videos with Bey, as well. No big deal.

As if I needed to provide any more proof, I’ll just continue. The brothers have appeared on a slew of shows [and commercials] including, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, X Factor, Dancing With The Stars, The Arsenio Hall Show, So You Think You Can Dance, The Queen Latifah Show and SO much more. Not to mention, they hit the stage with Bey at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, and the BET Awards that same year. Oh, and did we mention that the 6’4″ brothers are successful models? While we won’t get into the details, let’s just say that they’ve modeled for iconic brands, such as, Jean Paul Gaultier, Givenchy, Adidas, Beats By Dre, H&M, and JAY-Z’s video campaign “That’s Rocawear”.

The brothers are more famous overseas than they are in the U.S., but that’s all about to change now that they’re the first-ever winners of World Of Dance! Relive their iconic World Final performances, and watch their crowning, below!

