Les Twins Give Their First Performance After Epic ‘World Of Dance’ Win On ‘Tonight Show’ & It’s Everything

Season 1 of ‘World of Dance’ is over and winners Les Twins are ready to celebrate! The duo came on ‘The Tonight Show’ after the Aug. 8 finale and the performance they gave was nothing short of amazing!

World of Dance judge Derek Hough and season 1 winners Les Twins joined host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Aug. 8 following the first season’s epic finale! The group was clearly buzzing after brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois‘ triumphant win. So what were they supposed to do having just crushed a dance competition? Hit the floor once more, of course! After Jimmy brought out Derek for a little chat it was time to introduce the winners and Laurent and Larry appeared before a cheering audience to give their first post-World of Dance win performance!

The French siblings began to jerk and twirl on the Tonight Show stage in the same artistic fashion that helped them take home the $1 million grand prize. The way the brothers moved in their own unique ways, but stayed completely in sync the whole time, is further proof they totally deserved their win! After their short dance on stage, Derek and Jimmy came over to congratulate the twins on their victory and the guys couldn’t have looked happier!

The brothers spent all season on World of Dance impressing Derek, along with judges Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo, and fans went absolutely insane when they came out on top! They had clearly been one of the favorites from the beginning and it was obvious they were the right choice in the end! We can’t wait to see what’s next for Les Twins and hope they keep moving to the beat for a long time to come!

HollywoodLifers, what did you love about Les Twins’ appearance on The Tonight Show? Let us know below!