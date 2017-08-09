Kylie Jenner Determined To Beat Kim Kardashian & Become First Billionaire In Family

Kylie Jenner is giving big sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money — literally! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the youngest of the clan wants to be the first billionaire in her family.

At only 19 years old, Kylie Jenner has created a massive empire that most Wall Street hotshots can only dream of. Her brand stretches across pop culture, television, beauty, and even top sporting names like Puma. Kim Kardashian, 36, might have had her foot in the door first, but her youngest sister is dreaming bigger and bigger every day! “Kylie hopes of becoming the richest, most famous, and powerful Kardashian of them all — and is well on her way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her first now, now well within reach, is to become the first Kardashian billionaire.”

Right now the reality star’s network is reportedly around the $50 million mark, so she’s already half-way there. Kendall Jenner’s is approximately $18 million, and Kim’s is $45.5 million, according to Forbes. The Life Of Kylie creator has already surpassed all of her sisters, which is beyond incredible! “Her plan is and has always been to combine her passion for social media marketing with her love for makeup, and it is working,” the source continues. “Kylie has had the best mentors in business with Kim and Kris [Jenner] guiding her career. She’s always knows that she was destined for huge things, and now, with the success of her makeup line, a billion dollars is well within her sights. She’s true entrepreneur and the world is hers.”

With so much success under her belt, how does the makeup maven feel about competition? Does she ever worry about other big Hollywood names stealing the spotlight, even if it’s someone in her family? Not a chance! Kylie welcomed the WWD collaboration with Kim, which has already sold over $400 million in products. “We respect when we launch new things. We make sure there isn’t overlap… but there is room for the both of us in the makeup world,” she told our sister site WWD. See, there’s nothing wrong with sharing the moment!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will become the first billionaire in the Kardashian/Jenner family? Is it Kylie?