Kylie Jenner Addresses Competition With Kim Kardashian: Is She Pissed Over KKW Makeup?

“We respect when we launch new things. We make sure there isn’t overlap… but there is room for the both of us in the makeup world,” Kylie Jenner told our sister site WWD, about competing with her sister Kim Kardashian, in an exclusive new interview. I guess their respective lines are pushing them both to be the best they can be! Kim Kardashian barely needs advice from Kylie, since she sold $14 million of product in one day, but Kylie Cosmetics was technically around first, and it’s on a record-breaking trajectory. In just 18 months, Kylie has had gross sales of $420 million dollars. Providing documents to prove these numbers, momager Kris Jenner told WWD that Kylie Cosmetics is poised to see a 25 percent increase in sales, just this year.

As far as what is in the pipeline, Kylie says: “I do want stores, my own store… It think it’s time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics.” Judging by the success of her New York City pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week, where people stood in line for DAYS, I think that’s a good move. I was there and it was absolute mayhem.

As far as how groundbreaking Kylie’s beauty business is, WWD says Tom Ford Beauty reached $500 million in sales after about 10 years. Lancôme sold one billion dollars after 80 years as a company. Kylie could reach that billion dollar mark by 2022. Thanks to her massive success, about 300,000 units of each product are currently manufactured, and that number will surely continue to grow.

