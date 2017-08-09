Kim Kardashian Accused Of Lying About Her Age In Throwback IG Pic: What Do You Think?

Kim Kardashian always gets people talking with her Instagram posts, but this time, it’s not for a sexy ensemble. Instead, people are calling her out for LYING about saying she was 15 years old in a throwback photo….

There’s always criticism of some form when Kim Kardashian, 36, posts something to social media, and that was no different when she shared a pic of herself eating an ice cream cone on Aug. 8. In the photo, she’s seated on the floor of what looks like an airport, totally engrossed in the delicious treat in front of her — but it’s what she wrote in the caption that has everyone talking. “When is National Ice Cream Day?” she asked. “This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15. First trip to Europe on tour with the Eagles. Allison & I made a journal of this trip. I’m gonna look for it & post it on my app.” Hmmm…there’s no doubt that Kim is noticeably younger in the photo, but FIFTEEN?! Could it really have been taken more than 20 years ago?!

“You don’t look 15…” several commenters wrote. One person even pointed out, “You do not look 15 here! You look at least 22!” And while some of the comments were rude, slamming Kim for lying about her age, others were very positive. “How does she look this good at 15?” one person wondered, while another commented, “I honestly thought this was current.” For the most part, there was a lot of skepticism, but many took it as an opportunity to compliment the 36-year-old, rather than make any super accusatory remarks. Looks like we’ll have to wait until she finally posts more photos so we can get a better look!

Still, there’s no denying that Kim does look extremely youthful at 36, especially since she’s been so dedicated to her diet and fitness in recent months. She’s also not afraid to show off all the hard work she’s done to keep her body in tip-top shape, and has been rocking super sexy ensembles for even the most casual outings recently. Slay, girl!

