Kendrick Lamar Didn’t Know ‘Bad Blood’ Was About Katy Perry: That’s Some ‘Real Beef’

“HUMBLE” rapper Kendrick Lamar, 30, won a Grammy for “Bad Blood”, the massive 2014 hit song that he recorded with Taylor Swift, 27, but he didn’t actually know what it was about. As it turns out, he was helping to fuel a rapidly developing fight between Taylor and Katy Perry, 32. Oops! Kendrick confessed to that in a new interview with Rolling Stone, laughing about the shocking revelation that came long after he recorded his verse for the remix. Can Kendrick please be removed from this narrative?

“No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro. That’s a great question. No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That’s far beyond my concern,” he told Rolling Stone, referring to Katy and Taylor’s feud. “I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef [laughs].

As everyone (except apparently, Kendrick) knows, Taylor and Katy have been fighting for years over a miscommunication — or maybe sabotage — involving their backup dancers. Taylor swears that Katy stole her dancers in the middle of her tour, Katy swears that the dancers' contracts allowed them to jump ship. It's a very tangled web! Taylor released "Bad Blood" to shade Katy in the way that hurts most: topping the charts. We waited anxiously for years for a Katy response track, and she finally delivered on her latest album with the song "Swish Swish".

Katy backtracked and sort of apologized to Taylor for keeping up the feud, but Taylor’s been on the down low this year. Well, except for releasing her entire catalog of music on Spotify the same day Katy’s album dropped. The shade of it all! Isn’t it funny that Kendrick had no idea what was going on right before his eyes?

