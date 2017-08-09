Katy Perry Ready To Make VMAs A Night To Remember: Will She Reference Taylor Swift Feud?

In just over two weeks, Katy Perry will host the 2017 VMAs, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE scoop on her plans for the big night — including if she’ll bring up Taylor Swift or not!

Katy Perry, 32, is sure to make the 2017 Video Music Awards an epic night, and we can’t wait to see what she does as host of this year’s ceremony. Until the big day comes, though, we have some scoop about what can be expected! “The VMAs are important to Katy because that is where she started her relationship with Russell Brand and she has very fond memories of the show through the years,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she wants to make new memories. She wants to make the VMAs into the predictable show it once was, and do something that will be remembered forever. Yes, some reference to her feud [with Taylor Swift] will definitely happen, either through a performance or during the monologue.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a diss or anything, though — after all, Katy recently apologized to Taylor and said she’s “ready” to let their feud go. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did,” the 32-year-old admitted in June. “And I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like…it’s time.” But while Katy has been talking about the years-long feud a LOT this year, Taylor has stayed quiet, and it definitely doesn’t seem like they’ll be besties anytime soon. Perhaps Katy will just perform her hit “Swish Swish,” which is pretty clearly about Tay, at the show? Lucky for her, Taylor doesn’t have anything to promote at the VMAs, and has been keeping very low-key for the last several months, so it’s not likely shell be at the award show. That will eliminate the awkwardness!

However, it will still be a star-studded night, as Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and more are scheduled to take the stage and perform. We can’t wait to see what happens!

