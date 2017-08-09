Karrueche Tran Wants To Be Rihanna’s BFF: They Could Bond Over Chris Brown’s ‘Craziness’

It’s hard to be friends with your ex. It’s even harder to be friends with your ex’s ex, but that is what Karrueche Tran wants to do! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY Kae wants to be BFFs with Rihanna!

Model Karrueche Tran, 29, and singer Rihanna, 29, may be very different, but they do have one thing in common — Chris Brown, 28. Both Karrueche and Rihanna dated the rapper and both of them had less than amicable splits with their former beau. Okay, that’s an understatement. But an insider is told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kae thinks that some good can come from the drama both she and Rihanna endured with Chris — a friendship!

“Kae is fully on team RiRi now, she thinks she’s a total goddess,” a source close to Karrueche told us. “She would love it if they could become friends. They do cross paths from time to time and Kae is hoping the next time they’re in the same place they could have a conversation and bond over all the craziness they’ve been through with Chris.” Between the five-year restraining order Karrueche was granted against Chris back in June and the 2009 physical assault case between Rihanna and the rapper, they could definitely find something to talk about.

Kae is already publicly showing signs of wanting to buddy up with RiRi, as she praised her for her amazing appearance at Crop Over Festival in Barbados over the weekend! “She looked f*cking good,” Karrueche told TMZ outside a West Hollywood club on Aug. 8. “I need to know what she’s been doing. I need to get thick like that!” Hey, if the BFF deal works out, we know she’d be happy to share her secrets! Click here to see pics of RiRi at Crop Over.

