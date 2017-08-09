Kailyn Lowry’s Sweet Sons, 7 & 3, Meet Newborn Brother For 1st Time & It’s The Cutest: New Pics

Kailyn Lowry’s new son has officially met his older brothers — and the pics to prove it are melting our hearts! Not only is the baby precious, but his bros have the BIGGEST smiles on their faces while holding him!

What a happy family! Kailyn Lowry, 25, brought “Baby Lo” home from the hospital on Aug. 7, two days after giving birth to him on Aug. 5. And on Aug. 9 the newborn baby boy was officially welcomed into the fam by his two older brothers Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3. Taking to Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star shared the precious moment with her fans, and the pics are beyond adorable! Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

In the two-picture post, Kailyn’s two oldest boys are beaming from ear-to-ear as they bond with their new brother. “Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3,” the reality star captioned the photos. Isaac can be seen holding Baby Lo, who still has not been named yet, in the first photo, while he’s holding AND kissing the newborn’s head in the second. Lincoln sweetly holds the baby’s hand in the second. Is anyone else experiencing major cuteness overload?

Earlier in the day, Kailyn gave fans a first look at her third child when she posted a sweet pic of her little one via Snapchat. “Do y’all see the amount of hair on this little boy?” the new mom wrote over the shot. Shortly after, she posted her newborn’s very first Instagram pic, captioning the image, “Baby Lo 💙.” We are already totally in love with Kailyn’s newest addition and we cannot wait to see more pics of her precious family! While the star is raising her brood of boys as a single mom, as we previously reported, she’s feeling blessed to have three healthy, happy sons.

“Kailyn is feeling all kinds of emotions right now, it’s pretty overwhelming,” an insider close to Kailyn revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY two days after her baby was born. “She’s relieved and happy that the pregnancy is finally over, and that she has a healthy beautiful baby boy–but she’s also utterly exhausted.” We can only imagine! But despite the tiredness, it looks like Kailyn’s loving being a mom of three.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t these photos of Lincoln and Isaac meeting Baby Lo the cutest? Are you anxious to find out the infant’s name?